Delhi Firing: Gym Owner Shot Dead In Greater Kailash

The shocking incident took place after a gym owner was shot dead by some assailants in south Delhi's Greater Kailash on Thursday night, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Nadir Shah.

"He was immediately rushed to the hospital by his friends but was declared dead. A case under relevant sections is being registered, and further investigation is underway," the Delhi police said, ANI reported.

"Around 10:45 PM, we received a PCR call about a firing incident. We got the information about the firing incident in the E-block of GK (Greater Kailash). He was identified as Nadir Shah and runs a gym in partnership. Around 7-8 rounds of bullets were fired," DCP (South) Ankit Chauhan told to ANI.