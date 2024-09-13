Advertisement
DELHI

Delhi Firing: Gym Owner Shot Dead In Greater Kailash

Police said that the victim was immediately rushed to the hospital but was declared dead.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Sep 13, 2024, 09:18 AM IST|Source: Bureau
The shocking incident took place after a gym owner was shot dead by some assailants in south Delhi's Greater Kailash on Thursday night, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Nadir Shah.

Delhi police informed that the victim was immediately rushed to the hospital by his friends but was declared dead.

 

 

"He was immediately rushed to the hospital by his friends but was declared dead. A case under relevant sections is being registered, and further investigation is underway," the Delhi police said, ANI reported.

"Around 10:45 PM, we received a PCR call about a firing incident. We got the information about the firing incident in the E-block of GK (Greater Kailash). He was identified as Nadir Shah and runs a gym in partnership. Around 7-8 rounds of bullets were fired," DCP (South) Ankit Chauhan told to ANI.

