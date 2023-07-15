Delhi Floods Update: National Capital Continues To Witness Flood-Like Situation; Light Rain On Cards

NEW DELHI: Delhi continued to witness a flood-like situation on Friday night in several low-lying areas even as the water level in the Yamuna River is witnessing a steady decline and recorded at 207.98 metres at 11 pm at the Old Railway Bridge. Incessant rainfall has led to waterlogged roads and flood-like situations in many areas of the national capital.

Major roads at ITO and other low-lying areas near Yamuna continued to remain flooded late on Friday night and commuters could be seen facing convenience to reach their destination. Meanwhile, raising alarms for Delhiites, India Meteorological Department (IMD) once again has predicted light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms for the next 4-5 days in the national capital.

Soma Sen Roy, IMD scientist said, "Light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur in Delhi, Haryana, and adjoining areas for the next 5 days. We expect a slight rainfall increase on the 17th and 18th of July. However, the flooding in Delhi is not due to localized rain but because the Yamuna River has received a lot of water from Himachal and other states."



On Friday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the Delhi government is taking all measures to ensure that there are no barriers to the exit of water entering the capital. An official statement said that 23,692 people were evacuated on Thursday from the adjacent areas of the Yamuna in Delhi, as the water level is still surpassing the danger mark.

The Delhi Government reported that 21,092 people are currently residing in tents and shelters. Additionally, 12 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams rescued 1,022 individuals on Thursday. NDRF DIG Mohsen Shahidi said that the situation in the national capital has improved. "The situation (in Delhi) has improved from yesterday (Wednesday). The NDRF's seven teams have been deployed in Delhi. People have been evacuated from the affected areas. The situation is under control and might improve by tomorrow," he told ANI on Thursday.