Delhi gangster who spread terror by putting up posters, held in Haryana

New Delhi: The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested gangster Ankit Gujjar and his accomplice Anil from Jhajjar in Haryana. There was a reward of Rs 1.25 lakhs on Ankit whereas a reward of Rs 1 lakh was declared for Anil.

Pramod Singh Kushwaha, DCP, Special Cell of Delhi Police, told Zee News that they had received an information that Ankit Gujjar was going to Jhajjar in Haryana.

The police reached Jhajjar and after chasing Ankit and his accomplice on car for several kilometers, he was finally arrested. Police had to shoot at his car tire.

Two pistols and cartridges were recovered from the accused who is wanted in eight murder cases.

In 2019, Ankit murdered a man named Vinod, both lived in Khaila village at Baghpat.

Ankit wanted to win the elections for the village headman for which he killed whoever was contending against him.

He had even put up a poster saying that to win the village headman election unopposed he would kill those who dared to contest against him.