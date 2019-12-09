Delhi government attacks MoHUA, says it 'minted false claims' on Anaj Mandi fire

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Sunday slammed the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) for its "minted false claims" about the Delhi fire tragedy, saying this was an attempt by MoHUA to hide the "corruption and inefficiency of the municipal corporation".

Delhi government said in an official statement that the MoHUA has released a shocking and false statement on the Anaj Mandi fire, which claimed the lives of 43 people on Sunday, to hide the corruption and inefficiency of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

"A shocking and false statement has been released by the MoHUA on the Anaj Mandi fire tragedy and to hide the corruption and inefficiency of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the union ministry has minted some false claims," said an official statement by the Delhi government

Delhi government said that the Delhi Fire Service made it "clear that the factory had no fire clearance and NoC to operate and it was illegal"."Why is the union ministry defending an illegal factory being run in violation of all rules and has taken so many innocent lives?" it asked.

Earlier on Sunday, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri attacked CM Kejriwal asking what action he has taken on the reports of inquiries into the earlier incidences of `devastating` fire in the national capital.

"Time has come when Delhi seeks answers. There have been devastating fires in Arpit Palace Hotel, Bawana Industrial Area, Kalindi Kunj, Chandni Chowk, Netaji Subhash Place to recount a few. Every time an inquiry was ordered. Even today an inquiry has been ordered," tweeted Hardeep Singh Puri.

"All well-meaning and concerned citizens of Delhi including those who lost their loved ones or were injured in those accidents, want to know what action has Delhi CM taken on the reports of those inquiries? Were they made public? Is the situation any better now?" he asked in his subsequent tweet.