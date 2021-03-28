Delhi caps guest gatherings due to COVID-19, weddings and funerals to have limited numbers now

New Delhi: In the view of the rising number of COVID-19 infections in the national capital, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Saturday (March 27) capped the maximum number of people allowed to attend a weddings celebration in closed spaces at 100 in the state. On the other hand, the maximum number of people allowed to attend a wedding celebration in open spaces has been set at 200.

“The Covid-19 situation has been reviewed and it has been decided that status quo should be maintained in NCT of Delhi with regard to permissible/prohibited activities as per aforesaid DDMA orders. However, the ceiling of persons in marriage, banquet halls, other gatherings/congregations and in funeral/last rites in NCT of Delhi needs to be imposed,” the Delhi Disaster Management Authority’s statement said.

"ln closed spaces, a maximum of 50 percent of the hall capacity will be allowed, with a ceiling of 100 persons. In open spaces, numbers will be allowed keeping the size of the ground/ space in view with a ceiling of 200 persons subject to strict observance of wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitizer," the order added.

Earlier, the state government had set the maximum number of people allowed to attend a wedding ceremony in a closed space at 200 while there was no limit for open spaces wedding celebrations.

Adding to this, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority’s statement also added that no more than 50 people can gather at funeral-related events in the national capital.

The new orders will remain in place till April 30.

On Saturday, Delhi reported a total of 1,558 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours for the third day in a row, taking the total number of cases to 6,55,834. According to the state health bulletin, as many as 974 people recovered in the state in the said period. With this, the total number of recoveries in Delhi now stands at 6,38,212. There are currently 6,625 active cases in the national capital.

