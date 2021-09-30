हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi Government

Delhi government extends validity of DL, RC, other vehicle documents till THIS date

"This covers all documents whose validity has expired since Feb 1, 2020, or would expire by September 30, 2021. This will help out citizens in availing transport related services, while maintaining social distancing," the order said.

Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: Delhi government on Wednesday (September 29, 2021) extended the validity of necessary documents related to vehicles like driving license, Registration Certificate and others expiring on September 30, till November 30. 

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had directed all the states to increase the validity of necessary documents related to vehicles, following which Delhi Government issued this order.

"Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had issued advisories to all States and Union Territories regarding extension of validity of documents related to Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989. It was advised that in case of Fitness, Permit, Driving License, Registration or any concerned document(s) whose extension of validity could not or was not likely be granted due to lockdown and which had expired since February 1, 2020 or would expire by September 30, 2021, the same may be treated to be valid till September 30 2021. Enforcement authorities were advised to treat such documents valid till September 30, 2021," reads the notice of Transport Department, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi. 

The notice said information has been received from various field offices that a large number of applicants are turning up for various services as the validity of various documents is going to expire on September 30, 2021. 

ALSO READ | Delhi authority gives nod to Ramleela, Durga Puja celebrations, but with COVID-19 curbs

The Transport Department said that instances of heavy crowding at various driving license centres have also been reported which is a matter of concern for the health and safety of applicants as well as the staff delivering the public services. 

It is also noted that due to a prolonged period of lockdown, there has been a cascading impact on the essential activities leading to congestion, crowding and delay in various services including the services of the Transport Department. 

ALSO READ | Delhi schools reopening: Nursery to Class 8 to resume after festival season

"Even though. the situation has become almost normal but adequate precautionary steps are required to be taken to avoid the recurrence of COVID pandemic like situation and for that reason, it is proposed that the validity of documents issued by the Transport Department expired between February 1, 2020 and September 30, 2021, may be further extended for two months ie upto November 30, 2021. However, the vehicles plying on road should have a PUCC to ensure pollution control," stated the notice. 

