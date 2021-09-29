Delhi schools reopening: Nursery to Class 8 to resume after festival season

New Delhi: The schools in the national capital are all set to open for classes from nursery to 8 after the festive season, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said in its meeting on Wednesday. This a step take by Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government in its endeavour to restart schools in the national capital in a phased manner. The DDMA informed that schools will have to follow COVID-19 protocol strictly.

In the meeting chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal, it was decided that the COVID situation in the city is "good" and so with precautions schools can be allowed to be reopened. The officials of Delhi Police and district administration have been directed to ensure strict enforcement of Covid-appropriate behaviour, sources told PTI.

Presently, schools for classes 9 to 12 have reopened with 50% capacity. Other guidelines included staggered entry, sanitisation, socially distance seating arrangement.

Also, directions were given to ensure that gatherings that take place during the festive season are strictly in compliance with the laid down SOPs, including no standing crowds, separate entry and exit points, appropriate social distancing for seating, and no activities (fares, stalls, swings) that attract crowds.

Festivals like Ramleela, Dussehra and Durga Puja were allowed but with promise of maintiaining standard operating procedures (SOPs) like social distancing and wearing masks in place.

