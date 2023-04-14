Delhi Government Stops Electricity Subsidy, Blames LG Saxena

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party-led government on Friday announced to stop the subsidized electricity given to the people of Delhi from April 15. Citing delay by Delhi Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena in clearing the file, AAP Minister Atishi announced that from tomorrow, the subsidized bills will not be given to the 46 lakh benificiary families. "From today, the subsidized electricity given to the people of Delhi will be stopped. This means from tomorrow, the subsidized bills will not be given. This subsidy is stopped because AAP govt has taken the decision to continue subsidy for the coming year, but that file is with Delhi LG and till the file doesn't come back, AAP govt cannot release the subsidised bill," Delhi Minister Atishi said while addressing a press conference.

#WATCH | From today, the subsidized electricity given to the people of Delhi will be stopped. This means from tomorrow, the subsidized bills will not be given. This subsidy is stopped because AAP govt has taken the decision to continue subsidy for the coming year, but that file… pic.twitter.com/lYZ3lJ0Od7 — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2023

In what could emerge as the latest flashpoint between the city government and the Lt Governor office, the minister said she has sought a meeting with Saxena over the issue but there has been no response. The minister said the Delhi Cabinet has approved the extension of power subsidy for the year 2023-24 but the file is still pending in the LG office.

"Till the file is approved we can't give subsidy. I even sought time from the LG office to discuss the matter but it's been more than 24 hours and I have not been given time. The file has also not come back yet," she alleged.

Atishi said that the file was sent a few days back and a response is still awaited. "The budget for this subsidy has been passed by the Vidhan Sabha. The government has money for subsidy but we cannot spend it," she said.

LG ने दिल्ली की मुफ़्त बिजली रोकी‼️



46 लाख परिवारों, किसानों, वकीलों और 1984 दंगा पीड़ितों को FREE Bijli मिलनी बंद हो जाएगी



Delhi Govt की बिजली Subsidy की File LG लेकर बैठ गए हैं



Tata, BSES ने चिट्ठी लिखी—उनके पास सब्सिडी की सूचना नहीं आई तो वो Billing शुरू करेंगे



—@AtishiAAP pic.twitter.com/O4ZN5y9wM6 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) April 14, 2023

Delhi LG Refutes AAP Govt's Claim

Terming the claims by AAP Minister Atishi as 'baseless false allegations', the LG office said, "Power Minister is advised to refrain from unnecessary politicking and baseless false allegations against LG. She should stop misleading people with false statements."

"If at all, she and the CM should answer the people of Delhi as to why was a decision in this regard kept pending till 4th April when the deadline was 15th April? Why was the file sent to LG on 11th April? And What is the need for drama on 13th April by writing a letter and the press conference today?, the LG office said.

The AAP government in Delhi provides free electricity to consumers with 200 units of monthly consumption. Those having 201 to 400 units of consumption per month get a 50 per cent subsidy capped at Rs 850.

Last year, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that a power subsidy would be provided to only those consumers who apply for it. According to official figures, over 48 lakh among more than 58 lakh domestic consumers have applied for power subsidy.

The AAP has government allocated Rs 3250 crore for power subsidy in its budget for 2023-24.