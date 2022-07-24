New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (July 24, 2022) announced that the AAP-led Delhi government will give 20 lakh jobs to the youth in the next 5 years. Delhi CM, in a press conference today, also said that the government is setting up two food hubs in the national capital, one in Majnu ke Tila area and another in Chandni Chowk area.

“We've decided to generate employment in next 5 years. Thus Delhi, known as food capital of India, will get revamped food hubs. Delhi has various markets of Tibetian, Punjabi food. We'll improve their physical infrastructure, roads, electricity, hygiene,” said CM Arvind Kejriwal.

“We'll improve food safety standards in these food hubs, will ensure they follow all hygiene guidelines. In phase I, we will re-do 2 hubs. Majnu-ka-Tila & Chandni Chowk will be redone first,” said Delhi CM.

Delhi | We'll improve food safety standards in these food hubs, will ensure they follow all hygiene guidelines. In phase I, we will re-do 2 hubs. Majnu-ka-Tila & Chandni Chowk will be redone first: CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/4pyPhKKc9b July 24, 2022

CM Kejriwal added that Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and other concerned officials have visited these markets to find out the daily footfall and selected these two markets.

Delhi Chief Minister also said that a design competition will be conducted, where architectural firms from across the country will participate and the best will be selected for developing these food hubs.

“A design competition will be held, where the best architectural firms of country will be called to present their designs. We will try to finalise a design within 12 weeks & give them the job. In next phase, all other food hubs will be identified & redeveloped,” Kejriwal added.