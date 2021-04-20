Delhi govt turns Commonwealth Games Village into COVID Care Centre equipped with over 400 beds, oxygen facility

New Delhi: With the increasing need for hospital beds due to the rapidly growing number of COVID-19 cases in the city, the Delhi government has turned the Commonwealth Games Village into a COVID Care Center for the treatment of patients.

The makeshift hospital is equipped with 436 beds including 210 of those having oxygen facility. The centre is open for all and free of cost.

“Delhi Govt's makeshift Covid Hospital at Commonwealth Village, Near Akshardham, is now operational with 436 beds,” tweeted Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday.

“This facility is open to all and free of cost. It's a joint initiative of Delhi Government and 'Doctors for You',” he added.

Delhi Govt's makeshift Covid Hospital at Commonwelth Village, Near Akshardham, is now operational with 436 beds. This facility is open to all and free of cost. It's a joint initiative of Delhi Government and 'Doctors for You' . pic.twitter.com/b7CqEK3Ri3 — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) April 19, 2021

Actress and YouTuber Kusha Kapila further amplified the message for those in need of care amid the raging pandemic.

She shared the contact details of officials who can be approached to get assistance.

“Contact details for admission are: 1. Dr. I.P. Singh, Incharge, and can be contacted at 9582500373. 2. Dr. Syed Abidi can be contacted at 7760382236,” Kapila tweeted.

The *Covid Care Center* at Commonwelth Games Villages *CWG*, Near Akshardham, District East Delhi, is now operational with 436 beds including 210 oxygen beds. This CCC is open to all and free of cost. — Kusha Kapila (@KushaKapila) April 20, 2021

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that the city will be put under complete lockdown from the night of April 19 till April 26 morning.

