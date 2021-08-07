Delhi unlock: Malls and markets allowed to operate till 10 PM

New Delhi: Malls and markets have been permitted to open till 10 PM, Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi announced on Saturday (August 7). The decision came after traders and businessmen urged the Delhi government to consider opening markets ahead of the festive season.

The Chamber of Trade and Industry has written to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) urging them to allow malls and markets to remain open till 10 pm.

Prior to this, traders and businessmen had urged the Delhi government to consider opening markets in wake of the nearing festive season.

The national capital recorded 44 fresh COVID-19 cases and five deaths due to the disease on Friday (August 6) while the positivity rate dipped to 0.06 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here. The coronavirus death toll in the city has risen to 25,065, the latest health bulletin showed.

So far, the city has reported 14,36,623 cases of COVID-19 of which over 14.1 lakh patients have recovered. The number of active cases slightly decreased to 516 on Friday from 518 a day before.