हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Manish Sisodia

Delhi govt to give ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to families of 6 military, police & civil defence personnel

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said though the "loss of a soldier is irreparable", the Arvind Kejriwal government  has launched "the scheme to provide ex gratia to families of such personnel so it could become a source for them to live with dignity"

Delhi govt to give ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to families of 6 military, police &amp; civil defence personnel
Manish Sisodia

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday (June 19) said the families of six air force, Delhi Police and Civil Defence personnel who died in the line of duty will get an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore. Three belonged to the Indian Air Force (IAF), two were Delhi Police personnel and one was a part of the Civil Defence.

Sisodia said the Arvind Kejriwal government stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of soldiers who attained martyrdom while serving the country.

"Although loss of a soldier is irreparable, the Kejriwal government after coming to power launched the scheme to provide ex gratia to families of such personnel so it could become a source for them to live with dignity," he said in an online briefing. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Manish SisodiaAaam Aadmi PartyArvind Kejriwalmartyrsex gratia
Next
Story

India and Pakistan NSAs to be in Tajikistan next week for SCO meeting

Must Watch

PT19M52S

'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh Dies At 91 Due To Post-COVID Complications