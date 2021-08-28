Delhi govt to strengthen doorstep delivery of services, set up 6,800 new beds in hospitals: CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: The Delhi government will strengthen doorstep delivery of services and set up 6,800 new beds in its hospitals, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday (August 28, 2021).

Inaugurating cloverleaf ramps, service roads and cycle track at the Mayur Vihar Phase-one flyover, the chief minister said the Barapullah project will be completed in the next one-and-a-half years.

According to CM Arvind Kejriwal, the cabinet has also decided to award Rs 130 crore tender for Health Management Information System (HIMS) to a private company.

With this project, people will no longer have to stand in long queues at hospitals, he said.

Under the cloud-based HIMS, people will get e-health cards and will be able to book online appointments with doctors at government hospitals.

He said the doorstep delivery of services scheme will be strengthened by floating tenders for hiring two vendors.

The contract of the current vendor ends this month and involving two companies will fuel competition, he added.

The current strength of around 10,000 beds in Delhi government hospitals will be increased by 70 percent by setting up 6,800 more beds in the next six months, he said. The chief minister said the Covid situation in Delhi is under control but the government is keeping a close watch and will take a decision on reopening of schools for junior classes accordingly.

All government and private schools for classes 9-12, colleges, universities and coaching institutes in Delhi will reopen from September 1.

Live TV