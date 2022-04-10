हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi-Gurugram expressway

Delhi-Gurugram expressway choked, crane breakdown throws traffic in disarray for several hours

Vehicles were reported standing still in the jam that began in the afternoon and was eased late in the evening.

Delhi-Gurugram expressway choked, crane breakdown throws traffic in disarray for several hours
Vehicles stuck in heavy traffic jam at Gurugram-Delhi border near Sirhaul Toll Plaza, on Saturday (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: Chaos reigned at the Delhi-Gurugram expressway on Saturday as a crane breakdown threw the traffic out of gear for hours.

Vehicles were reported standing still in the jam that began in the afternoon and was eased late in the evening.

"Today due to breakdown of a heavy duty crane on NH48 in Delhi just before Airport Terminal 3 Exit, there was a major traffic congestion on NH 48 (Gurugram to Delhi side) since afternoon," read an official communication from Gurugram Police.

Gurugram Traffic Police diverted traffic at multiple places - including at Panchgaon, where traffic was diverted to KMP.

Rest of the traffic was diverted to MG Road, and elsewhere.

The police through a statement said it has intimated commuters to avoid the stretch through social media and offered other routes they can take.

The jam was caused after a hydra crane caught fire on the highway near Mahipalpur.

No one was injured in the incident, they said, adding, that they are trying to remove the crane which has blocked two lanes of the four-lane highway.

The removal of crane off the road was proving difficult because of its burnt tyres, they said, which are being replaced with new ones.

More than 15 mechanics are repairing the crane, as the traffic situation remains heavy, the Delhi police said in its statement.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Delhi-Gurugram expresswayDelhi-Gurgaon expresswayTraffictraffic jamGurugram Police
Next
Story

Noida Supertech twin towers demolition: Test blast today, traffic advisory issued, check details

Must Watch

PT3M44S

Pakistan Crisis: Pakistan's airport on high alert, there were reports of Imran leaving the country