New Delhi: Chaos reigned at the Delhi-Gurugram expressway on Saturday as a crane breakdown threw the traffic out of gear for hours.

Vehicles were reported standing still in the jam that began in the afternoon and was eased late in the evening.

"Today due to breakdown of a heavy duty crane on NH48 in Delhi just before Airport Terminal 3 Exit, there was a major traffic congestion on NH 48 (Gurugram to Delhi side) since afternoon," read an official communication from Gurugram Police.

Traffic congestion has been reported on NH-48 at Panchgaon chowk towards Delhi. Our traffic officials present on the spot to facilitate the traffic. . @gurgaonpolice https://t.co/mi2SZ6GMnm pic.twitter.com/8n5k64b87s — Gurugram Traffic Police (@TrafficGGM) April 9, 2022

Gurugram Traffic Police diverted traffic at multiple places - including at Panchgaon, where traffic was diverted to KMP.

Rest of the traffic was diverted to MG Road, and elsewhere.

The police through a statement said it has intimated commuters to avoid the stretch through social media and offered other routes they can take.

The jam was caused after a hydra crane caught fire on the highway near Mahipalpur.

Traffic Alert गुडगाँव से महिपालपुर जाने वाले मार्ग में महिपालपुर फ्लाईओवर से पहले एक क्रेन के टायर जल जाने के कारण यातायात प्रभावित रहेगा। pic.twitter.com/1Togq8O1oq — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) April 9, 2022

No one was injured in the incident, they said, adding, that they are trying to remove the crane which has blocked two lanes of the four-lane highway.

The removal of crane off the road was proving difficult because of its burnt tyres, they said, which are being replaced with new ones.

More than 15 mechanics are repairing the crane, as the traffic situation remains heavy, the Delhi police said in its statement.

