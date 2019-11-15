Delhi HC dismisses Chidambaram's bail plea in INX Media case

Delhi High Court on Friday (November 15) dismissed the bail application of Congress leader P Chidambaram in INX Media money laundering case. Dismissing the bail petition of former union minister, the High Court observed that "no doubt bail is right but if granted in such cases it will be against the interest of public at large."

The court was informed that the investigation has revealed that several payments were made as several invoices have been recovered. Chidambaram, who is currently in judicial custody at Tihar Jail, allegedly played an active role, the court was told.

Live TV

On Wednesday, a Special court at Rouse Avenue Court Complex in Delhi had extended the judicial custody of Chidambaram in the INX Media case till November 27. The senior Congress leader appeared before the court through video conferencing due to lawyers' strike in the courts across the capital.

Earlier on November 2, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had opposed former union minister's bail petition in the Delhi High Court, saying that the gravity of offences allegedly committed by him does not entitle him for any relief. It had also said that Chidambaram misused his office for personal gains.

Chidambaram, who was granted bail by the Supreme Court on October 22 in the INX Media corruption case, has been lodged in Tihar Jail under judicial custody in the ED’s money laundering case.

The ED had arrested him on October 16 and thereafter secured his custody from the court. Subsequently, he was sent to judicial custody in Tihar jail till November 13.

Notably the case pertains to an FIR registered by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 by Chidambaram.