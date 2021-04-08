Delhi HC refuses to entertain plea seeking to direct AAP govt to take steps for controlling COVID-19 second wave

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Thursday refused to entertain a plea seeking to direct the AAP government to take immediate measures for controlling and minimising the impact of another wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said the government has been doing everything to control the impact of the virus and it was not inclined to entertain the plea.

"Everything is being done by the government, maintaining masking guidelines, social distancing, people are getting vaccinations...The prayers stated herein are all general prayers, what else do you want the government to do", the bench said.

The bench, however, granted liberty to petitioner- advocate Rakesh Malhotra to move another application with specific suggestions and appropriate prayers.

Delhi recorded 5,506 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest single-day rise this year, while 20 more people died due to the coronavirus infection, taking the death toll to 11,133, according to the city Health Department.

Malhotra, in his application, sought direction to the authorities to take immediate measures for controlling and minimising the impact of another wave of COVID-19 or its new variant.

The petitioner stated that the courts have resumed physical functioning from March 15 and jail inmates, who are brought to courts for their cases, meet their relatives in the court premises and there is a likelihood of risk of spread of COVID-19 pandemic in jail or outside and they be asked to appear virtually through video conferencing.

It said local markets and shopping complexes like malls, restaurants and cafes are facing huge rush and many visitors are not following enough distancing and not wearing masks and sought that appropriate directions be issued so that carelessness may be avoided.

The application was filed in a disposed of petition which had sought to increase the COVID-19 testing capacity in the national capital and getting speedy results. The court had earlier passed various orders monitoring the situation in Delhi.

