Going out to get COVID-19 vaccine jab in Delhi during night curfew? Don’t forget to carry THIS document

New Delhi: Amid the sudden surge in the COVID-19 infections in the national capital, the government imposed a seven-hour night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am on Tuesday (April 6) with immediate effect.

Many individuals were witnessed travelling, during the night curfew hours, for getting their vaccination done, without having any confirmation slip or e-pass on them. The authorities charged these individuals with fine, on grounds that these individuals didn't have any registration slip on the.

The authorities further clarified that everyone who will be visiting vaccination centers during the night curfew hours need to either carry a confirmation/ registration slip or an e-pass with them.

Delhi government in its night curfew order stated, “The movement of individuals specified above shall be allowed only with the possession of e-pass (in soft or hard copy), which can be obtained by applying on the website https://delhi.gov.in/. The concernment District Magistrates shall be responsible for issuance of e-passes for above activities and for overall implementation of these measures in their respective jurisdiction.”

The DMRC also announced that entry in Metro during the night curfew, from 10 pm to 5 am, will be allowed only to those passengers who fall in the essential category.

Soon after the night curfew was enforced in Delhi, authorities received over 73,000 applications for e-passes, of which only 1,271 were approved, officials said.

More than 34,000 applications were rejected as the applicants did not fall in the exempted categories according to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order.

A day after the order came into effect, the national capital reported over 5,100 new COVID-19 cases, as per the Delhi government’s health bulletin.

