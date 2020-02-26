Delhi HC tells CBSE to provide prior exam schedule to students with centres in violence-hit areas

New Delhi: Keeping in mind the riot-like situation in the northeast district of the national capital, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday ruled that the students of Class X and Class XII who have their board examination centres in the violence-hit areas need to be informed at least 10-15 days prior about the exam schedule.

The court was hearing a petition filed by a school in Chandu Nagar seeking directions to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to change the centre for the board examination of Class 10 and 12 due to "violent clashes and riots" in the area.

Justice Rajiv Shakdher ruled that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) needs to take a call for the next 10-15 days since the situation in northeast Delhi is getting worse and more deaths have been reported.

The court asked CBSE to come with instructions about a plan for the next 10-15 days at 2.15 pm on Wednesday.

The CBSE told the court that it was going to take a decision in the matter within a couple of hours adding that the safety and security of the children is the prime concern for the education board.

Earlier, CBSE issued a notice declaring the postponement of exams in 86 schools in the violence-hit areas of northeast Delhi.

"Based on the request of the Directorate of Education and the government of Delhi and to avoid inconvenience to the students, staff and parents, the board has decided to postpone the exams scheduled for February 26, 2020 in northeast Delhi," the statement read.

The examinations of English Communicative and English Language and Literature for Class 10 have been postponed while exams for Web Application (Old), Web Application (New) and Media have been postponed for Class 12.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia announced that all private and government schools in violence-affected Northeast Delhi will remain closed on Wednesday. He also said that all internal examinations have been postponed by schools.