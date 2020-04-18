Delhi HC to hear plea on increase in domestic violence cases during COVID-19 lockdown

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has agreed to give an urgent hearing to a petition on a report of an increase in domestic violence cases during the lockdown.

The court will today hear the plea filed by the NGO, All India Council of Human Rights, Liberties & Social Justice (AICHLS) seeking direction to all concerned authorities to implement effective measures for victims of domestic violence and child abuse amidst COVID-19 lockdown.

The plea, which was filed by advocates Mithu Jain, Arjun Syal and Vidisha Kumar has requested the court to intervene and protect women and children suffering from domestic violence across the country.

The petitioner has cited various reports suggesting that there is a rise in domestic violence cases since the COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown.