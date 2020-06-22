हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain shifted out of ICU, condition better: Sources

The 55-year-old minister was on Saturday administered plasma therapy at the Max Hospital in Saket, where he is admitted.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain shifted out of ICU, condition better: Sources

New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was on Monday (June 22) shifted out of the ICU of a dedicated private COVID-19 facility, two days after he was administered plasma therapy, sources said.

The minister had tested positive for the disease on June 17.

His condition is much better now and the oxygen saturation level (Spo2) has also improved a lot, they said.

"He is feeling better now and this afternoon, he was shifted out of the ICU to an isolation room at the hospital," a source said.

The 55-year-old minister was on Saturday administered plasma therapy at the Max Hospital in Saket, where he is admitted.

A team of senior doctors from a few government and private hospitals are monitoring Jain's condition.

The health minister was on Friday shifted to the ICU of Max hospital here from a city government facility after his condition had deteriorated

He had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 17, a day after he was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH), after running high-grade fever and suffering sudden drop in oxygen levels.

RGSSH is a dedicated COVID-19 facility but does not have permission to conduct plasma therapy. 

Tags:
Satyendar JainSatyendar Jain healthDelhi hospitalCOVID-19Arvind Kejriwal
Next
Story

India fighting two wars against China, on border and against coronavirus: Arvind Kejriwal
  • 4,25,282Confirmed
  • 13,699Deaths

Full coverage

  • 90,06,757Confirmed
  • 4,69,220Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M54S

DNA: Will China's encroaching habit change after Galwan?