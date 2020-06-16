हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tests negative for COVID-19, condition stable

According to doctors, Jain's oxygen levels had dipped and was hospitalised on June 15 night.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tests negative for COVID-19, condition stable

Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday tested negative for coronavirus COVID-19 after he was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital due to high fever and difficulty in breathing.

According to doctors, Jain's oxygen levels had dipped and was hospitalised on June 15 night. His condition is stable now, however, he still has a fever.

The symptoms indicated towards coronavirus and that's why Jain's sample was taken for the COVID-19 test after he was admitted to the hospital. It is learnt that the AAP leader is still on oxygen support.

Taking to Twitter, Satyendar Jain wrote, “Due to high-grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated.”

Notably, Jain had attended several meetings in the last few days and addressed press conferences to provide update COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

He had also attended the meeting called by Union Minister Amit Shah on Sunday (June 14) along with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Jain and Kejriwal had travelled in the latter's car together after the meeting.

Delhi CM Kejriwal has wished a speedy recovery to his cabinet colleague and said that Jain worked for the welfare of the people without thinking about his well-being.

