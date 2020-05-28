हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Delhi High Court disposes off two petitions filed by Tablighi Jamaat counsel

New Delhi: In a blow to Tablighi Jamaat atendees, the Delhi High Court on Thursday (May 28, 2020) disposed off two petitions filed by the by the counsel representing Tablighi Jamaat.

The petition which was being heard by a high court bench, disposed off the pleas with a direction to shift all Jamaatis from quarantines zones to nine designated places.

The responsinility to provide food and to take care of other needs of the Jamaati's will be taken care of by the Tablighi.

They will be shifted to nine previously decided places and all details pertaining to there movement along with the names of the Jamaatis and in which location they have been shifted, will be shared with the police.

The Jamaatis are not permitted to leave the place that they are put in without the knowledge of the police. The court issued these directions after reading the status report filed by the Crime Branch on May 25.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch had filed chargesheets against 280 foreign visitors from 13 nations who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz in March 2020 amid the coronavirus scare.

According to government data, the Jamaat attendees, many of whom are foreign nationals, had dispersed to different parts of the country after the congregation thereby leading to a sharp surge in the number of positive cases.

