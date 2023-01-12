Delhi Horror! Woman Uber driver hit with beer bottle by 2 men in attempted robbery

New Delhi: A female Uber driver was critically hurt on Monday night when two guys threw stones at her car and attempted to rob her at the inter-state bus terminus in Delhi's Kashmere Gate. The incident came to light after police received a complaint around 2 p.m. on January 9 about an attempt to rob an automobile by breaking the windscreen. Police officers came to the scene and discovered one lady cab driver, Priyanka, a native of Samaypur Badli, severely hurt from a stone hitting her head as per India Today report.

As per media reports, Priyanka told police that she was on her way to pick up a customer and was only 100 metres away from her destination when two males came in front of her car and smashed the window with a stone. According to Priyanka, the stone struck her head and shards of glass fell on her body.

Speaking about the incident Priyanka told India Today, “When I started shouting loudly, they attacked me with a beer bottle. I pressed the panic button on Uber, I also tried to contact the emergency number, but no one answered.”

The victim has been identified as Priyanka, who lives in the Samaypur Badli area of the national capital. Priyanka stated that she was on her way to ISBT when two men came in front of her car and shattered the window of her car with a stone. She also said that the stone hit her head and that broken glass landed on her body.

The woman claimed to have received ten stitches in her neck and body. The woman stated that cops arrived half an hour after the event and transported her to the hospital, as per media reports. According to Kashmere Gate police, they received a complaint about an attempted robbery at 2 a.m. on January 10.