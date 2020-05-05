Delhi imposes 70% 'special corona fee' on liquor to boost government revenue

New Delhi: Liquor in Delhi will cost more from Tuesday (May 5) as the Arvind Kejriwal government has decided to impose a 70 per cent 'Special Corona Fee' on its sale in the national capital. The move is expected to boost government revenue, which has been hit hard due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown.

In an official order issued late on Monday night, the Finance Department has imposed the fee, applicable from Tuesday.

"70 per cent of the maximum retail price on all categories of liquor sold through retail licencees for consumption off the premises," the Finance Department order signed by the Deputy Secretary reads, describing the fee.

The statement added, "It will be 70 per cent of the MRP. The new rates will be imposed from Tuesday morning."

On Monday, many government-run liquor shops that opened after a gap of over 40 days in the national capital had to be shut as people who gathered outside the outlets did not follow social distancing norms. The police had to use mild force in some cases to disperse the unruly crowd.

About 150 government-run liquor shops have been allowed to open from 9 am to 6.30 pm in accordance with the latest lockdown relaxations given by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

In most areas including Burari, Mayur Vihar, Gandhi Vihar, Rohini, and Janakpuri, a large number of people had lined up outside outlets.

An official said an alcohol vend had to be closed in Mayur Vihar in east Delhi as people failed to maintain social distancing norms. Similar cases were reported from north and central Delhi. With people gathering in large numbers, the police had to resort to mild force.

Liquor shops in Karol Bagh, Daryagang, and DB Gupta road in central Delhi were shut by the police after crowds, gathered to purchase liquor, did not maintain social distancing norms, while liquor shops in Anand Parbat and Ranjeet Nagar did not open.

In northeast Delhi, liquor outlets in Jyoti Nagar and Dayalpur were also closed within an hour after it opened due to overcrowding and violation of social distancing norms. Similar scenes were witnessed in almost every part of the capital.

The government has directed four state-run agencies, which are responsible to sell liquor, to deploy adequate marshals at these shops. There are around 850 liquor shops in the city including those run by government agencies and private individuals.

On Sunday night, the excise department had directed officials to identify liquor shops, which are being run by private individuals (L-7 licensee) and fulfill conditions laid down by the MHA.

(With Agency Inputs)