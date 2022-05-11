हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
JNU

Delhi: JNU extends registration date for winter semester to May 13

JNU winter semester registration: According to the university policy, students are required to register at the starting of each semester for the course.

Delhi: JNU extends registration date for winter semester to May 13
New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University has extended the date for the registration for the winter semester to May 13. This was the second time that the date of registration, which began on April 27, has been extended.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, Manoj Kumar Manuj, the assistant registrar, said, "This is hereby brought to the notice of all concerned that the last date of registration for the continuing students (admitted in monsoon semester 2021 of the academic year 2021-2022) has been extended further beyond 09.05.2022 till 13.05.2022."

The registration process for the continuing students, admitted in the monsoon semester of 2021, began on April 27 and was supposed to conclude on May 1. It was initially extended to May 9.

Under the semester system followed by the university, students are required to register at the beginning of each semester for the course.

No student is allowed to attend a course without registration and is also not entitled to any credits until formal registration by the scheduled date. 

JNUJNU admissionsJawaharlal Nehru UniversityJNU winter semesterJNU registration dates
