New Delhi: A day after violence in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus and communal clashes in several cities during Ram Navami processions, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday (April 11, 2022) urged all Indians to stand together to secure a just and inclusive India, saying hate and violence are weakening the country.

"Hate, violence and exclusion are weakening our beloved country. The path to progress is paved with the bricks of brotherhood, peace and harmony. Let's stand together to secure a just, inclusive India," Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

Hate, violence and exclusion are weakening our beloved country. The path to progress is paved with the bricks of brotherhood, peace and harmony. Let’s stand together to secure a just, inclusive India. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 11, 2022

On Sunday, two groups of students clashed at the JNU's Kaveri Hostel in Delhi allegedly over serving non-vegetarian food on Ram Navami in the mess. At least six students were reportedly injured in the violence.

During processions to mark Ram Navami, communal clashes had broken out in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

Earlier in the day, newly-appointed Punjab PCC chief Amarinder Singh Brar (Raja Warring), CLP Leader Partap Singh Bajwa, working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu met Rahul Gandhi.

On Saturday, Congress president Sonia Gandhi had appointed Amarinder Singh Brar as the party's new Punjab chief in place of Navjot Singh Sidhu and former Rajya Sabha member Pratap Singh Bajwa as the new legislature party leader.

While Warring, who was the Transport Minister in the last Congress government, won the recent assembly elections from the Gidderbaha constituency, Bajwa was elected as an MLA from the Qadian assembly constituency.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV