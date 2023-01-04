Delhi Kanjhawala case: 'Woman was stuck onto left front wheel of car,' reveals forensic lab report

New Delhi: The horrific death of a 20-year-old woman who was killed after being hit by a car and dragged for kilometers during the early hours of New Year's Day has sparked public protests and demands for justice for the victim. The woman who was riding a scooter was hit by a car and then dragged along with it. In a new development, the Forensic Science Laboratory in Delhi on Wednesday (January 4) told ANI that the woman was stuck onto the front left wheel of the car as per initial examination. "Initial examination of the accused's car suggests that the woman was stuck onto the front left wheel of the vehicle. Most blood stains were found behind the front left wheel. Blood stains have been found on other parts also, under the car," informed the FSL.

"No sign of the woman present inside the car found so far. Blood samples of the occupants of the car who are arrested have also reached the FSL for detailed examination," it said.

The deceased's body was found in the capital's Kanjhawala area. She was cremated on Tuesday (January 3) amid tight security. The five accused who were present in the vehicle that caused the accident were sent to three-day police custody on Monday (January 2).

Victim's friend under scanner for fleeing accident scene

The victim's friend Nidhi was riding pillion on her scooter. She is under the scanner for fleeing the accident scene and not informing the police about it. Defending her actions, the woman said that she was scared, and that's why she didn't tell anyone. "The brown colour Baleno hit the scooter from the opposite side. She fell in front of the car and I fell on the side. They ran the car over her. And they knew that she was under the car but they did not stop. She was yelling. They deliberately killed her," she told reporters.

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal raised suspicions about Nidhi's statement and called for a probe on the victim's friend as well.

"Anjali's friend is telling during a live show how some men mowed down Anjali in front of her and this 'friend' went home from there. What kind of a friend is she? She didn't stop the men, didn't inform the police or Anjali's relatives... She went home. It is important to probe this aspect," Maliwal wrote in a tweet in Hindi.