LIVE Updates | Delhi Kanjhawala Girl Accident Case: 'Response system of police has collapsed', says Kiran Bedi

LIVE Coverage | Delhi Kanjhawala Girl Accident Case Updates: Massive outrage continues in Delhi over the horrific death of a 20-year-old woman who was killed after being hit by a car and dragged for around 12 kilometres. The girl, who was from Delhi's Sultanpuri and worked part-time with an event management firm, was killed in the early hours of the New Year and her body was found in the capital's Kanjhawala area. Her mortal remains were cremated on Tuesday amid tight security. The five men who were allegedly in the car have been booked for culpable homicide among other sections and were sent to three-day police custody on Monday.

A fresh CCTV footage surfaced on Tuesday which showed the victim and her friend -- who was riding pillion with her -- fighting outside a hotel just hours before the accident. Another footage showed their scooty passing through a narrow street and then seconds later a car going the other way, leaving a lone shoe behind.

According to Police, the two were partying with four or five others at the hotel.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the victim's family and assured that the government will appoint the "best lawyer" to fight the case.

Aam Aadmi Party sought the dismissal of the DCP of the Outer District for allegedly shielding the accused.

