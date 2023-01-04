LIVE Updates | Delhi Kanjhawala Girl Accident Case: 'Response system of police has collapsed', says Kiran Bedi
LIVE Coverage | Delhi Kanjhawala Girl Accident Case Updates: A 20-year-old girl, who was Delhi's Sultanpuri resident, died after she was hit and dragged by a car in national capital's Kanjhawala area on New Year. Her mortal remains were cremated on Tuesday amid tight security.
LIVE Coverage | Delhi Kanjhawala Girl Accident Case Updates: Massive outrage continues in Delhi over the horrific death of a 20-year-old woman who was killed after being hit by a car and dragged for around 12 kilometres. The girl, who was from Delhi's Sultanpuri and worked part-time with an event management firm, was killed in the early hours of the New Year and her body was found in the capital's Kanjhawala area. Her mortal remains were cremated on Tuesday amid tight security. The five men who were allegedly in the car have been booked for culpable homicide among other sections and were sent to three-day police custody on Monday.
A fresh CCTV footage surfaced on Tuesday which showed the victim and her friend -- who was riding pillion with her -- fighting outside a hotel just hours before the accident. Another footage showed their scooty passing through a narrow street and then seconds later a car going the other way, leaving a lone shoe behind.
According to Police, the two were partying with four or five others at the hotel.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the victim's family and assured that the government will appoint the "best lawyer" to fight the case.
Aam Aadmi Party sought the dismissal of the DCP of the Outer District for allegedly shielding the accused.
Delhi Girl Accident Live Coverage: 'Response system of police has collapsed', says Kiran Bedi
Delhi Girl Accident Live Coverage: Reacting to the Kanjhawala accident case, former IPS officer Kiran Bedi on Tuesday called for a need for the revival of the earlier police response system through police control room vans.
In an interview with the news agency ANI, Bedi said, "I think the response system of the police has collapsed. Because, the earlier system of the police control room vans, where you had a mobile police force, there were police vans in hundreds, spread all over the city. It was a very well-established system, developed over the years by respective police commissioners. Sometimes, I do not understand when and why the system was dismantled. The police control vans were handed over and given to police, probably to strengthen their resource-- vehicular and manpower."
इस घटना से 3 बातें सामने आती हैं। पहला है पुलिस की प्रतिक्रिया करने की प्रणाली में देरी होना। दूसरा, लोगों में क़ानून का भय न रहना और तीसरा पुलिस का सिविक एजेंसियों के साथ एकीकरण न होना। अगर सड़क पर रोशनी नहीं होगी तो कौन किसे सूचना देगा?: पूर्व IPS किरण बेदी #KanjhawalaDeathCase pic.twitter.com/uFFRiyjbnh
"Instead of the police control room vans, which were like the mobile police force, who were always moving around different corners, on getting a call, they would have responded to the incident," she added.
Kanjhawala accident case: Stop victim-shaming, DCW chief slams 'cheap statements'
Kanjhawala accident case: DCW chief has also slammed "cheap statements" being shown on TV in connection with the Delhi's Kanjhawala accident case, and asked people to stop victim-shaming.
In a tweet in Hindi, Swati Maliwal said, "Cheap statements of the hotel owner are being shown on TV since morning wherein he is saying that the women had consumed alcohol, were fighting and he had thrown them out. If the women were fighting after getting drunk, police would have been called. Why were they kicked out of the hotel late at night? What is the proof of intoxication? STOP VICTIM SHAMING!"
आज जब पुलिस ने अंजलि की “दोस्त” को पकड़ा तो वो TV पे आके अंजलि के बारे में ऊल जलूल बकवास कर रही है। जो लड़की अपनी दोस्त को सड़क पर मरता देख उसकी मदद करने की जगह घर जाकर सो गयी, उसपे कैसे विश्वास किया जा सकता है?
अंजलि का “Character Assassination” शुरू हो चुका है, जनता समझदार है।
Kanjhawala Accident Case Live Updates: Claims made by victim's friend should be 'probed', says DCW chief
Kanjhawala Accident Case Live Updates: Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Tuesday demanded that the claims made by the Kanjhawala case victim's friend, who was with her at the time of the accident but fled the spot out of fear, should be "probed".
"Anjali's friend is telling during a live show how some men mowed down Anjali in front of her and this 'friend' went home from there. What kind of a friend is she? She didn't stop the men, didn't inform the police or Anjali's relatives... She went home. It is important to probe this aspect," Maliwal wrote in a tweet in Hindi.
अंजलि की दोस्त LIVE शो में बैठकर बता रही है कि कैसे उसके सामने लड़को ने अंजलि को रोंदा और ये “दोस्त” वहाँ से उठके अपने घर चली गयी। ये कैसी दोस्त है ? इसने लड़कों को रोका नहीं, पुलिस या अंजलि के किसी रिश्तेदार को नहीं बताया…घर में जाके बैठ गयी। इसकी भी जाँच होनी ज़रूरी है!
Delhi Girl Accident Live Updates: 'Anjali ko insaaf do' banners seen during her funeral
Delhi Girl Accident Live Updates: "Anjali ko insaaf do" banners were seen during her funeral on Tuesday. Amid heavy police deployment, teary-eyed family members and neighbors moved alongside the ambulance carrying her mortal remains from her residence to the crematorium.
Scores of people carrying banners that read "Anjali ko insaaf do (Give justice to Anjali)" also joined the funeral procession.
They were accompanied by protesters who demanded that the five accused be hanged.
Kanjhawala case: Victim's friend, who fled after accident, gives statement to Delhi Police
Kanjhawala case: The victim's friend, who was riding a pillion with her and fled after the accident, recorded her statement with Delhi Police on Tuesday.
With the emergence of the eyewitness, police has said that her account will be important evidence in getting the accused punished.
Delhi Girl Accident Live Coverage: Men who dragged Kanjhawala victim under their car killed her 'deliberately', says her friend
Delhi Girl Accident Live Coverage: The five men who dragged the 20-year-old woman under their car in outer Delhi on New Year killed her "deliberately" as they kept driving despite knowing she was stuck under the vehicle, the victim's friend, who was riding a pillion on her scooty when the incident happened, said.
"The brown colour Baleno hit the scooter from the opposite side. She fell in front of the car and I fell on the side. They ran the car over her. And they knew that she was under the car but they did not stop. She was yelling. They deliberately killed her," the friend told media persons on Tuesday.
Kanjhawala death case | After the car hit us, I fell to one side. My friend got stuck under the car. The men in the car knew the woman was stuck under their car. After the accident, I didn't inform the police but went home: Nidhi, the main eyewitness &friend of the deceased woman pic.twitter.com/g0aOhIhHoz
"I ran from the spot as I was scared and did not understand what to do," she added.
Kanjhawala Case: 'She was drunk, threatened to jump off scooty if she was not allowed to drive', claims victim's friend
Kanjhawala Girl Accident Case Live Updates: The 20-year-old Delhi woman was drunk and threatened to jump off the moving two-wheeler if she was not allowed to drive her scooter, her friend, who was riding pillion on her scooty when the incident happened, claimed.
#KanjhawalaCase | When tracing the deceased's route, #DelhiPolice found that another girl was with the victim at the time of the accident pic.twitter.com/ixsy7RvUBz
"We left the hotel at around 1.45 am. She (Anjali) wanted to ride the scooty but I said no I will ride it. After we left and were on the move, Anjali said she would jump from the two-wheeler if she was not allowed to drive. It is my scooty and I will drive it she told me," the friend said.
Asked why she did not inform anyone immediately after the incident, the Kanjhawala case victim's friend said, "I got scared that's why I did not tell anyone."
She was in a drunken state but insisted on driving the two-wheeler.After being hit by the car,she came under the car,got dragged with it.I was scared &went away from there,didn't tell anything to anyone:Nidhi, eyewitness&friend of Delhi woman who died after being dragged by a car pic.twitter.com/SCBNlDKAgS
Delhi Girl Accident Live Coverage: Kanjhawala case victim cremated
Delhi Girl Accident Live Coverage: The mortal remains of the 20-year-old were cremated on Tuesday amid tight security.
The body of the Delhi woman who was dragged by a car brought to the cremation ground amid heavy police deployment#Kanjhawala pic.twitter.com/LDFVhOAIF4
She was reportedly from Delhi's Sultanpuri and worked part-time with an event management firm.
