Delhi L-G Anil Baijal asks govt agencies to prepare to go single-use plastic free

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal has directed all the government agencies to prepare to give up single-use plastic in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chairing a meeting with the Delhi Development Authority Vice-Chairman and Commissioners of Municipal Corporations on promoting digital delivery of services eliminating the use of single-use plastic, L-G Baijal said that such steps should begin with government and private offices, hospitals, parks, and other public places.

During the meeting, Baijal said, "The best way to reduce corruption is to minimize human interface by the promotion of digital delivery of services."

The Delhi Lieutenant Governor directed that effective campaigns be launched to generate awareness among community groups, market associations, and resident welfare associations.

PM Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech, had urged citizens to eliminate the use of single-use plastic and also suggested that shopkeepers provide eco-friendly bags to its customers.

By October 2, on the birth anniversary of Dear Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi), I want to urge the citizen to give up single-use plastic," Prime Minister Modi had said on the 73rd Independence Day while addressing the nation from the Red Fort.

"Shopkeepers should sell jute and cloth bags. Customers should adopt ways to reduce plastic usage. We must also put technologies in use to abolish plastic usage," he had added.