Delhi Lawyer Arrested For Land Grab And Extortion Charges

South Delhi's Maidan Garhi police station has arrested a lawyer on the charges of grabbing land and demanding extortion. The police had registered a case on the complaint of a woman and the arrest came after several months of investigation. The accused has been identified as Sikandar Bahal. The complaint of fraud was lodged against him by a woman named Meena Chawala.

The police registered an FIR under 406/34 and had started an investigation. Apart from this, the woman had filed another case against Sikandar under sections 379/42/43 IPC and 120B/406. Sikandar is accused of extorting money by taking property on rent or lease and then falsifying documents.

A case was registered against him under sections like breach of trust and cheating and the police arrested him after further investigation in that case. According to the FIR lodged by the police, documents related to the contract between Players Builder Pvt Ltd and Best Electronics Pvt Ltd and another case of extortion by the family came to light in which the accused had embezzled crores of rupees by cheating a landlord.

During the investigation, the police also discovered a shell company named Sub Dream India Private Limited which was created only for the purpose of making lease deeds. Even in the bank records of the company, it is clearly visible that an amount has been paid to the complainant for the lease by the Shell company.

Police found evidence of fraud in this case during the preliminary investigation. After this, the investigation of the case was started. In which it came to light that without showing any necessary documents and evidence, he claimed the property as his own. There is a possibility of some more people being involved in this case.