Delhi LG Anil Baijal asks DDA to prepare Master Plan of Delhi-2041 using simple language, illustrations

New Delhi: Lt Governor Anil Baijal has directed Delhi Development Authority (DDA) officials to prepare the Master Plan of Delhi (MPD)-2041 using simple language and illustrations so that the common man can understand it easily.

The direction came in a meeting of the newly reconstituted advisory council of the DDA, wherein, the LG reviewed the draft of the Master Plan for Delhi-2041.

After the meeting, Anil Baijal tweeted, "Emphasised upon making MPD-2041 a common man's document by ensuring use of simple language along with adequate illustrations for the ease of understanding by end-users."

He later added, "It envisages multi-agency coordination and monitoring of Delhi's development during the plan period through a dynamic multi-pronged framework having a key set of performance indicators (KPIs) under the aegis of a high-powered apex committee."

In a series of tweets, the LG said that the MPD-2041 endeavours for the first time to provide all development control norms at a single place for greater coherence and ready reference.

Notably, the draft chapters of MPD related to the development of new areas through land pooling, urban regeneration, transit-oriented development among others were discussed during the meeting.

