Night curfew in Delhi from 10 PM to 5 AM till April 30 to curb COVID-19 spread

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Tuesday (April 6, 2021) decided to impose a night curfew to curb the COVID-19 spread. The night curfew has been imposed in the national capital from 10 pm to 5 am with immediate effect till April 30.

The number of coronavirus cases in Delhi has been rapidly rising over the past few days. On Monday, the national capital reported 3,548 new cases and 15 deaths. This was the fourth consecutive day that Delhi reported more than 3,500 new coronavirus infections. On Sunday, it had registered 4,033 new cases, its highest single-day tally in 2021.

Delhi Health Bulletin - 5th April 2021#DelhiFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/r5JY7F5LbG — CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) April 5, 2021

The announcement has come a day after a proposal to impose a night curfew in the national capital was reportedly forwarded to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

CM Kejriwal had on Friday said that Delhi was undergoing the fourth wave of COVID-19 but a lockdown was not being considered yet.

Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP spokesperson Khemchand Sharma has reacted to the news and said that that the night curfew is not enough and that the incumbent AAP government needs to deploy their self-defence volunteers in crowded areas, increase testing, tracing and isolation and help senior citizens to get COVID-19 vaccination.

#NightCurfew is not enough in Delhi.... Delhi Govt needs to 1. deploy their so called self defense volunteers in crowded areas asap.

2. Increase testing, tracing and isolation

3. Help senior citizens to get vaccination asap — khemchand sharma #Brajwasi #RadheRadhe (@SharmaKhemchand) April 6, 2021

Earlier in the day, the Union Health Ministry informed that India recorded more than 96,000 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.



