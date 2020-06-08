Delhi LG Anil Baijal overrules CM Arvind Kejriwal's order to reserve state-run hospitals for residents

New Delhi: A day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that hospitals run by Delhi government and some private hospitals will be reserved for residents of the capital, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal overruled the decision. L-G Baijal, who is also the chairperson of Delhi Disaster Management Authority, directed departments and authorities of NCT of Delhi to ensure that treatment is not denied to any patient on the ground of not being a resident of the capital city-state.

The decision will bring relief to patients and their families from outside Delhi who are seeking treatment during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

On June 7, CM Kejriwal in an online press briefing had announced that state-run government and private hospitals will be reserved for residents of Delhi; whereas central government hospitals and specialty hospitals in the capital will be made available for treatment of patients from everywhere.

The Chief Minister had also announced that Delhi's borders will be opened for inter-state movement from June 8 onwards. Starting today, the Delhi government has opened restaurants and shopping malls, as well as its state borders for Haryana and Noida.

Meanwhile, on Monday (June 8) Kejriwal went under self-isolation after he developed fever and sore throat on Sunday evening. He will undergo a test for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Kejriwal, 51, reportedly suffers from diabetes and has chronic cough. He had chaired a meeting of the state cabinet on Sunday where key decisions, including opening of borders and restricting treatment of patients in government and private hospitals, were taken.