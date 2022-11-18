Delhi LG asks Kejriwal to remove Jasmine Shah for abusing his position as DDC Vice Chairman

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has requested that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal remove Jasmine Shah from her position as Vice Chairman of the Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) for allegedly abusing his position for political gain. The Lt Governor also directed the Chief Minister to bar Jasmine Shah from "discharging his duties" as DDC's vice chairman and from using any "privileges and facilities" associated with the office of Vice Chairman, DDC with immediate effect until a "decision is taken by CM" in this regard, according to the L-G office on Friday. The Vice Chairman's office chamber at 33 Shamnath Marg in Delhi has been sealed "to prevent access to the premises."

"An administrative order to this effect was issued by the planning department of Delhi Government on Thursday, in compliance of which the SDM, Civil Lines sealed the office premises of DDC late Thursday night," the L-G office said."Vide order No. 2/12/P1g/DDCD/2022/10895-10900 dated 17.11.2022, the Hon`ble Lt. Governor of GNCTD has ordered that Jasmine Shah be restricted from the discharge of functions as Vice Chairman, DDCD and to use any privileges and facilities connected with the office of VC, DDCD with immediate effect," the order stated.Further details are awaited.

