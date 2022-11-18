topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
DELHI LG

Delhi LG asks Kejriwal to remove Jasmine Shah for abusing his position as DDC Vice Chairman

Arvind Kejriwal has been asked by VK Saxena to remove Jasmine Shah from her position as Vice Chairman of the Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) for allegedly abusing his position for political gain.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 10:55 AM IST|Source: ANI
  • Delhi LG has asked the CM Arvind Kejriwal to remove Jasmine Shah from her position as VC of DDC
  • The LG has asked to do this with immediate effect
  • SDM, Civil Lines sealed the office premises of DDC late Thursday

Trending Photos

Delhi LG asks Kejriwal to remove Jasmine Shah for abusing his position as DDC Vice Chairman

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has requested that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal remove Jasmine Shah from her position as Vice Chairman of the Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) for allegedly abusing his position for political gain. The Lt Governor also directed the Chief Minister to bar Jasmine Shah from "discharging his duties" as DDC's vice chairman and from using any "privileges and facilities" associated with the office of Vice Chairman, DDC with immediate effect until a "decision is taken by CM" in this regard, according to the L-G office on Friday. The Vice Chairman's office chamber at 33 Shamnath Marg in Delhi has been sealed "to prevent access to the premises."

"An administrative order to this effect was issued by the planning department of Delhi Government on Thursday, in compliance of which the SDM, Civil Lines sealed the office premises of DDC late Thursday night," the L-G office said."Vide order No. 2/12/P1g/DDCD/2022/10895-10900 dated 17.11.2022, the Hon`ble Lt. Governor of GNCTD has ordered that Jasmine Shah be restricted from the discharge of functions as Vice Chairman, DDCD and to use any privileges and facilities connected with the office of VC, DDCD with immediate effect," the order stated.Further details are awaited. 

Also Read: BJP’s big step - Vasundhara Raje, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Arun Singh NOT in THIS list

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Prank' with Rahul on the stage of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'!
DNA Video
DNA: Forceful sterilization of women in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray passed away in 2012
DNA Video
DNA: 'Battle' of life for salt farmers
DNA Video
DNA: 'Market research' of fake cancer drugs
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Lance Naik Manju's historic jump from 10,000 feet
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 17, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Controversy erupts in Qatar ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi changes the world order!
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report of 'Ground Water' of Landfill Sites