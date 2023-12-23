Delhi LG Recommends CBI Inquiry Into Supply Of ‘non-standard’ Medicines In Govt Hospitals

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena on Saturday recommended an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged procurement and supply of “non-standard” drugs in government hospitals in the national capital. In a note to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, the LG said that the matter is concerning as such medicines have been given to lakhs of patients.

"It is with a sense of deep concern that I have perused the file. I am, to say the least, anguished at the fact that lakhs of hapless people and patients are being supplied fake drugs that have failed quality standard tests," the note to Kumar read.

Lt Governor Saxena added that these drugs were procured by the Central Procurement Agency (CPA) which comes under the ambit of Delhi Health Services (DHS) and was possibly also supplied to Mohalla Clinics.

"Tested by government as well as private analysts/laboratories as per rules and statutory provisions under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, these have failed and are categorised as 'Not of Standard Quality'," he said.

"Prima facie, apart from CPA-DHS, GNCTD, there are suppliers, manufacturers situated in other states and drug controllers in those states associated in this whole exercise," he added.

Previously, the Directorate of Vigilance had submitted a report on the matter concerning the procurement of such medicines. Complaints have been raised about the supply of substandard medicines in Delhi government hospitals. Based on such reports, medicine samples were collected from Delhi government hospitals.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s Environment Minister Gopal Rai told PTI that the Aam Aadmi Party-led government will soon come out with a report on the matter. He also alleged that the claims made by Lt Governor Saxena are just a way to obstruct the work of Delhi government.