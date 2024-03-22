Delhi Liquor Policy Case: Check List Of Top Political Leaders Arrested By Enforcement Directorate

The alleged Delhi liquor policy scam has become a thorn in the throat of not only the Aam Aadmi Party but also the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). The now-scrapped Delhi excise policy has led to the arrest of several people by the Enforcement Directorate. The case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's name has been mentioned multiple times in the charge sheets filed by the ED. The central probe agency has alleged that the accused were in touch with Kejriwal to formulate the excise policy that resulted in undue benefits to them in return for which they paid kickbacks to the AAP.

In a recent statement, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) alleged that BRS leader Kavitha and several others conspired with prominent AAP figures such as Kejriwal and Sisodia to obtain favorable treatment in the revoked Delhi excise policy. Allegedly, this was achieved through a payment of Rs 100 crore to the political party governing Delhi. So far, 16 key people linked to alleged money laundering while framing the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy case have been identified. Some of the accused have become witnesses. Below is the list of political leaders arrested in the case:

Manish Sisodia

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Arvind Kejriwal's close aide Manish Sisodia was first arrested by the CBI on February 26, 2023 in the case. Later, he was arrested by ED on March 9, 2023.

Sanjay Singh

Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh was arrested in the case on October 4, 2023. Singh had also challenged his arrest by the ED in the liquor policy case.

Kavitha Kalvakuntla

BRS leader and daughter of former Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao, Kavitha Kalvakuntla was arrested by the ED on March 15, 2024 in Hydrabad and was brought to Delhi. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) claimed that Kavitha was associated with a lobby of liquor traders known as the 'South Group', which aimed to exert influence over the Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 22, 2024 a week after Kavitha's arrest. He was arrested after around three hours of questioning by the ED at his official residence.

With top AAP leaders now behind bars, the party is facing a serious leadership crisis. AAP leader Satyendar Jain was the first senior party leader to get arrested in May 2022. In August 2017, the CBI had booked Jain and five others on corruption charges. Jain is accused of laundering money through three companies during 2010-12 and 2015-16.