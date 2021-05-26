Delhi lockdown: Check who all can travel without e-pass

New Delhi: Delhi extended the COVID-19 induced lockdown for the fifth consecutive time on Sunday (May 23) by another week. This time, self-employed people have been given relaxation by the Delhi government from the restrictions.

Who does not require an e-pass to travel?

1. The police have been allowing the movement of people for medical services without an e-pass. Those in search of medical supplies or patients travelling for a doctor’s appointment have to produce a doctor's prescription in order to travel in the UT.

2. Essential services are exempted from the lockdown. Essential workers will be able to travel by showing their valid identity cards. However, those working with ration and other food-item shops will have to apply for an e-pass.

3. Self-employed people have been exempted this time from the lockdown curbs. Those with valid ID cards have been allowed movement in the city. Although, those employed by these people will have to apply for e-passes to commute.

4. Officers/officials of Government of India, its autonomous/subordinate offices and PSUs can travel with valid ID cards.

5. Pregnant women and patients travelling for medical/health services along with an attendant, on the production of valid ID card / Doctor’s prescription / medical papers.

6. All Judicial officers/officials/staff members of all courts of Delhi (Hon’ble Supreme Court of India / Hon’ble High Court of Delhi / District Courts / Tribunals) can travel with ID cards.

7. Persons who are going for COVID-19 testing or vaccination don't require e-pass.

8. Persons coming from/going to Airports/Railway stations//SBTs allowed to travel on the production of a valid ticket.

9. Officers/officials functioning in the offices of Diplomats of various countries as well as persons holding any constitutional post.

10. Electronic and print media personnel with valid ID cards can travel.

11. Persons/students have been allowed to appear in the examination on the production of a valid admit card. The examination staff deployed for exam duties shall be allowed to travel.

12. Movement of persons related to commercial and private establishments/offices providing essential services.

13. There shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement/transportation of essential goods. No separate permission/e-pass will be required for such movements.

On Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "If COVID-19 cases continue to decrease, we will begin to unlock Delhi in a phased manner from May 31.”

