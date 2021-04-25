हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi lockdown

Delhi lockdown extended by one week, check list of restrictions imposed

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that all restrictions will remain in place for the duration of the lockdown.

Delhi lockdown extended by one week, check list of restrictions imposed
File photo

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (April 25) announced that the lockdown in Delhi will be extended to May 3 in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Chief Minister said that all restrictions will remain in place for the duration of the lockdown as well.

The COVID-19-induced lockdown in Delhi which was supposed to be in effect till April 26 morning will now remain in place till May 3. 

On Saturday, the national capital recorded 24,103 new COVID-19 infections and 357 deaths, the highest single-day toll for the city since the pandemic broke out.

The restrictions for the lockdown are listed below:

Malls, gymnasiums and auditoriums will remain closed till 30 April.

During curfew, movement of persons for marriage related gatherings up to 50 persons (on production of soft or hard copy of marriage card)

During curfew, movement of persons for funeral related gatherings up to 20 persons is continued to be allowed

Media exempted on production of valid ID card.

No restriction on inter-state & intra-state movement/transportation of essential goods. No separate permission/e-pass required for such movements.

Religious places shall be permitted to open, but no visitors allowed

