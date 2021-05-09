Delhi lockdown extended: Metro services suspended, check complete guidelines here

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a press conference on Sunday (May 9, 2021) announced that the lockdown in the national capital is being extended for seven more days to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The lockdown in Delhi will now remain in place till 5 AM on May 17. Earlier, CM Arvind Kejriwal had first imposed a complete lockdown in the national capital on April 19 which was later extended on April 25 and May 1 respectively.

CM Arvind Kejriwal also revealed that in the last 2-3 days, Delhi's positivity rate has come down to 23% from 35%.

"We used the lockdown period to boost our medical infrastructure and to increase oxygen beds at various locations," Kejriwal added.

Here’s complete list of what is allowed, what's not as per DDMA guidelines:

1. In addition to all the curbs which were in place during the earlier lockdowns, Delhi CM announced that the metro services will remain shut in this extension period of the lockdown.

2. Now marriages in the national capital can only be held at home or court with not more than 20 people. “There will be a complete prohibition on marriage ceremonies at public places, banquet halls, hotels and similar places during the period,” notification read.

3. Essential services such as groceries, milk booths, pharmacy shops, etc will remain open in the city.

4. CNG, LPG and petrol pumps will remain operational.

5. Central and state government offices will remain open.

6. Private offices, schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain shut.

7. Public places like gyms, malls, beauty salons, cinema halls will remain shut.

8. Weekly markets and onsite construction will remain suspended as well.

9. Banks, ATMs and other financial services providers will remain operational.

10. Patients, pregnant women, media professionals will be allowed to travel in the city.

See complete notification here:

Lockdown in Delhi extended till May 17 with strict restrictions; Metro rail services to remain temporarily suspended, marriage ceremonies at public places/ banquet halls/hotels prohibited, marriage ceremonies allowed to be organized at home or in Court pic.twitter.com/wmGE0KYGh8 — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2021

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) added that the district magistrates, deputy commissioners of police, authorities concerned will be responsible for ensuring COVID-appropriate behaviour at inter-state bus terminals, railway stations, mandis and shops providing essential goods.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Delhi reported 17,364 new cases, pushing the total caseload to 13,10,231. The national capital also witnessed 332 fatalities on Saturday, taking the death toll to 19,071.

