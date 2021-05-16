Delhi lockdown to be extended? CM Arvind Kejriwal likely to take call today

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to take a final decision on the extension of the COVID-19 lockdown in the national capital on Sunday (May 16, 2021).

CM Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that the national capital has recorded 8,506 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, which is the first time this month when the city has recorded less than 10,000 COVID-19 infections.

The sharp decline in the number of infections has resulted in lower positivity rate, owing it to the complete COVID-19 lockdown in the city. The positivity rate of the COVID-19 infections in the city has dipped to 11 percent now.

However, the AAP leader also hinted upon the extension of this complete lockdown, which is scheduled to end on the morning of May 17, during his press briefing on Saturday. The Chief Minister in his Saturday as well as Friday address stressed upon the importance and the vital role of this lockdown in stabilizing the COVID-19 situation in the national capital, stressing that Delhiites should continue taking all necessary precautions to ensure that cases do not rise.

Earlier, last Sunday (May 9, 2021), the Kejriwal government had extended the lockdown by another week till May 17 with intensified restrictions.

"We used the lockdown period to boost our medical infrastructure and to increase oxygen beds at various locations," Kejriwal had said, adding that even the metro services in the national capital will remain suspended during this period.

“We imposed a very strict lockdown in Delhi, but the people of Delhi offered their complete support in the same. Everyone adhered to the lockdown completely,” the chief minister had said.

“Therefore by no means, we can let loose. The lockdown has to be adhered to strictly and should employ all the ways to ensure protection from the coronavirus. The Delhi government is also not leaving any scope in its arrangements,” CM had said in his address.

The Chief Minister also emphasised that this seven-day extension is meant to ensure that the city does not let its guard down even though the Covid numbers have dropped marginally.

Meanwhile, the National Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) on Friday (May 14) wrote a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, requesting him to lift the complete COVID-19 lockdown in the national capital.

NDTA, in their letter, urged the Delhi Chief Minister to open markets in a phased manner ‘with strict enforcement of laws’.

“Lockdown is not a permanent solution, and the Delhi government should now think of opening markets in a phased manner with strict enforcement of laws,” National Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) president Atul Bhargava wrote in a letter to Kejriwal.

