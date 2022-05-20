हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Fire

Delhi: Major blaze breaks out at Jhandewalan cycle market, 27 fire tenders rushed to spot

A short circuit was said to be the reason behind the fire at a cycle market in Jhandewalan area in central Delhi. 

Delhi: Major blaze breaks out at Jhandewalan cycle market, 27 fire tenders rushed to spot
Representational image

New Delhi: A major fire broke out at a cycle market in Jhandewalan area in central Delhi on Friday and 27 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot, officials said. No injury has been reported yet. The fire broke out at around 2 p.m. Initially, 10 fire tenders were sent to the spot but as the fire spread, 17 more fire engines were sent. A short circuit was said to be the reason behind the fire.
 
"The fire engines which have been pressed into service to bring the fire under control, have been facing a tough time. They have been making efforts for last two hours. The operation can go for one more hour," a fire official said.
 
The local police also reached the spot to assist the firefighters.
 
The incident drew crowds of local people but they were kept at some distance as police set up a cordon.

ALSO READDelhi fire accident: One dead, 6 injured as massive fire breaks out in factory in Delhi’s Mustafabad

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
FireDelhi fireJhandewalanDelhi Fire Service
Next
Story

Karnataka 2nd PUC Class 12 Result 2022 to be out in third week of June, check details here

Must Watch

PT35M28S

PM Modi addresses BJP office bearers in Jaipur