delhi fire accident

Delhi fire accident: One dead, 6 injured as massive fire breaks out in factory in Delhi’s Mustafabad

The incident took place in a factory located at Street No 23, New Mustafabad 33 ft. Road, Akbari Masjid of north east Delhi.

Representational image

New Delhi: One person was charred to death while six were injured when a fire broke out at a factory in Delhi on Thursday (May 19, 2022). 

Delhi Fire Service (DFS) chief Atul Garg said that a call was received about the fire at around 12.15 pm. The incident took place in a factory located at Street No 23, New Mustafabad 33 ft. Road, Akbari Masjid of north east Delhi. 

After receiving the information six fire tenders were immediately pressed into service, officials informed. 

"A total of seven persons were rescued and rushed to the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, of which one succumbed to burn injuries while six are currently admitted," Garg said. 

Of the six injured one is said to be in a critical condition, he added.

According to the information, the fire began in some electrical items like inverter, stabilizer etc., on the first floor of a two-storey building.

ALSO READ | Massive fire breaks out at Delhi's Bawana, 17 tenders on site

Apart from the DFS, the local police had also rushed to the spot after they received the call at the same time. By the time the police team reached the place, three fire tenders had already arrived.

"Primarily, it has surfaced that a factory of cooler bodies was being run in the building," a police official said, adding that the fire has now been completely doused.

(With agency inputs)

