Delhi: Man, 4 Disabled Daughters Found Dead In Vasantkunj, Cops Suspect Suicide

In a tragic incident, a man and his four daughters were found dead in their home in Vasant Kunj’s Rangpuri village, Delhi, on Saturday. The family had allegedly consumed poison and died by suicide. Here’s a breakdown of the incident.

On September 27, Delhi Police received a call at 10:18 am after a neighbour reported a foul smell emanating from the family's house. The police arrived at the scene and broke the lock on the door, discovering five bodies. The deceased were identified as Hira Lal, 50, and his four daughters: Neetu, Nishi, Neeru, and Nidhi.

Family Background

Hira Lal, a carpenter at Spinal Injury Hospital in Vasant Kunj since 1996, had been taking care of his four daughters, all of whom were physically disabled. Their mother had passed away a year ago from cancer, leaving Lal as the sole caretaker of the family. His daughters reportedly had various disabilities, with one being blind and another unable to walk.

According to CCTV footage, Hira Lal was last seen entering the house on September 24, after which the door remained locked from the inside. Neighbors reported that the family had not been seen outside for days, which raised concerns. One neighbor, Ratan, noticed the foul smell and informed the police, which led to the discovery.

Ratan, a neighbor of the deceased, shared his account of the incident. He mentioned that the family had become reclusive after the mother’s death, and the daughters were rarely seen outside the house. The foul smell and the absence of the family for several days prompted Ratan to alert the police.

Evidence of Poisoning

Upon investigating the scene, police found sulphaz pouches, which are commonly associated with poisoning. The bodies were found with white froth near their mouths, further indicating poisoning. Lal's body was found in a separate room, while his daughters were discovered lying on a double bed in another room.

In a disturbing detail, a red sacred thread was found tied around the stomachs and necks of all four daughters. This, combined with the positioning of the bodies, suggests possible ritualistic elements, though the exact circumstances are still being investigated.

Official Statement

DCP South West Rohit Meena confirmed that the preliminary investigation pointed to suicide, with the door locked from the inside and poisoning indicated as the cause of death. However, the final cause will only be confirmed after the postmortem report.

Investigation

The police are continuing their investigation to understand the exact circumstances that led to the tragic deaths. Hira Lal had reportedly become withdrawn in recent months, rarely interacting with anyone outside his home. Further details about the family’s condition and any potential external factors will emerge as the investigation progresses.