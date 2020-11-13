Delhi man attempts self-immolation after service centre denies replacement of faulty handset

New Delhi: In a shocking incident on Friday (November 13, 2020), a man has set himself on fire in the national capital after a mobile phone service centre denied to replace his faulty handset.

Bhim Singh, 38, attempted self-immolation in a mall in Rohini and is currently undergoing treatment at the BSA hospital.

Singh who lives in Prahladpur had visited the service centre several times in the past one week but the employees didn't provide him with a replacement of his mobile phone.

The employees reportedly also misbehaved with Singh and according to a few people, the woman who sits at the reception in the service centre doesn't talk to people nicely.

Singh had bought the phone for her niece who had to use it for the online classes that have been started due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Rohini South Police Station has recorded Singh's statement and has started its investigation. The police has also received a CCTV footage of the incident.