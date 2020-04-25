हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi

Delhi man kills wife after argument over children from first marriage

This was their second marriage which was solemnised three months ago. They had a fight over their children from earlier marriages, police said.

Representational Image

New Delhi: A 34-year-old man was apprehended on Saturday for allegedly killing his wife after a heated argument at their home in west Delhi's Madipur area, police said.

Rahisul Azam, who works as a street vendor in Jahangirpuri, called police at 3.56 am on Saturday and informed them about a quarrel with his wife Gulshan, 39.

When the police reached the spot, they found Gulshan dead. She was hit on her head with a stick during the fight, a senior police official said.

This was their second marriage which was solemnised three months ago. They had a fight over their children from earlier marriages, the officer said.

The house of the accused falls in a containment zone.

