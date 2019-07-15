Delhi: Massive fire breaks out inside rubber warehouse in Keshav Puram

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in the early morning hours of Monday in a rubber warehouse in Delhi's Keshav Puram area.

As many as 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control. It is being reported that at least seven people may be trapped inside the warehouse and efforts are being made to rescue them.

This is the third major fire incident in the city in under a week. Three persons had died in a major fire that had broken out in a rubber factory in Jhilmil Industrial Area just last Saturday. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had visited the site of the accident and has also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the deceased.

Prior to this, fire had broken out inside a government-run Employees State Insurance Model Hospital at Basai Darapur. Six patients were eventually rescued.

(Note: This is a breaking news report and more details will be added as and when available)