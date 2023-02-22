Delhi Mayor Election 2023: Who is Shelly Oberoi? Know All About New Delhi Mayor
The first-time councillor from Delhi's East Patel Nagar ward, Shelly Oberoi won the MCD Elections with 150 votes.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: After four attempts to elect the chief of its civic body, Delhi on Wednesday (February 22) elected AAP candidate Shelly Oberoi as the Mayor of Delhi Municipal Corporation. The first-time councillor from Delhi's East Patel Nagar ward, Oberoi won the MCD Elections with 150 votes.
#WATCH | AAP's Shelly Oberoi becomes #Delhi mayor with 150 votes pic.twitter.com/LLbAJ1Xh3D — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2023
"The goons lost, the public won. Many congratulations to all the workers as AAP candidate has become the mayor in Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Once again whole hearted gratitude to the people of Delhi. Many many congratulations to the first Mayor @OberoiShelly of AAP," he said in a tweet in Hind
Live Tv
More Stories