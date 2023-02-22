topStoriesenglish2576043
NewsIndia
DELHI MAYOR ELECTION 2023

Delhi Mayor Election 2023: Who is Shelly Oberoi? Know All About New Delhi Mayor

The first-time councillor from Delhi's East Patel Nagar ward, Shelly Oberoi won the MCD Elections with 150 votes. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 02:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: After four attempts to elect the chief of its civic body, Delhi on Wednesday (February 22) elected AAP candidate Shelly Oberoi as the Mayor of Delhi Municipal Corporation. The first-time councillor from Delhi's East Patel Nagar ward, Oberoi won the MCD Elections with 150 votes. 

"The goons lost, the public won. Many congratulations to all the workers as AAP candidate has become the mayor in Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Once again whole hearted gratitude to the people of Delhi. Many many congratulations to the first Mayor @OberoiShelly of AAP," he said in a tweet in Hind

