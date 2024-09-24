Delhi Mayor Issues Directive To MCD Commissioner, Seeks Reasons For Door-to-Door Garbage Collection Failures

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Tuesday issued a directive to the Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Kumar asking for an explanation over the failure of waste collection agencies designated to carry out ‘door-to-door' garbage collection in some areas of the city.

The mayor has instructed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioner to respond to specific inquiries within two days. “Given the severity of this issue and the fact that this might be happening in many wards across Delhi, Commissioner (MCD) is directed to share his responses to the following questions within two days, i.e. by 5pm on Thursday, 26th September,” Oberoi’s communication to the official read.

In her letter to the Commissioner, she stated that councilors from various city wards have complained about the waste collection agencies not doing their job of collecting garbage from door to door every day. The mayor also asked if he is aware that these agencies have stopped daily waste collection from homes in many areas of the city.

Mayor Oberoi requested the commissioner to “arrange for door-to-door collection of segregated solid waste from all households, including slums and informal settlements, commercial, institutional, and other non-residential premises.”

Oberoi questioned the top MCD official about the severity of the waste collection issue and the reasons behind the agencies' failure to perform their duties. She directed him to propose measures for a timely resolution, emphasising the importance of addressing the problem for public hygiene. Oberoi highlighted that the situation poses a significant health risk to millions of residents throughout the city from diseases like dengue.

As stated in the letter, Oberoi visited several localities to understand the situation on the ground. These areas included Lado Sarai, Madipur, Vikaspuri, Patel Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Janakpuri, Mahavir Enclave, Mohan Garden, and Bindapur. During her visit, she noted that there was no door-to-door collection occurring, and piles of garbage had accumulated at various points.

She also mentioned that residents in these localities expressed their dissatisfaction with the agencies for failing to collect garbage from their doorsteps.