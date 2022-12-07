Delhi MCD Election 2022: Final list of BJP and CONGRESS winning candidates and wards

Delhi MCD Election 2022: On December 4, all three major political parties fielded candidates in every Delhi constituency in the city's municipal elections. The results are underway, and they will be made public by the end of today, December 8th 2022. This will be the first municipal election held in the national capital after the ward division. This was the first civic election after the fresh delimitation exercise. There were 272 wards in Delhi and three corporations - NDMC, SDMC, and EDMC in Delhi from 2012-2022 that later reunified into an MCD that had formally come into existence on May 22.

Full list of BJP and Congress winning candidates of the MCD election 2022:

WARD BJP winning candidates CONGRESS winning candidates Ward No. 6- Burari Ashish Tyagi Ward No. 13- Mukherjee Nagar Raja Iqbal Singh Ward No. 54- Rohini-D Smita Ward No. 64- Keshav Puram Yogesh Verma Ward No. 65- Ashok Vihar Poonam Sharma Ward No. 69- Kamla Nagar Renu Aggarwal Ward No. 106- Janak Puri West Urmila Chawla Ward No. 120- Dwarka-B Kamaljeet Sehrawat Ward No. 143- Sidhartha Nagar Sonali Ward No. 161- Deoli Anita Ward No. 174- Sri Niwas Puri Raj Pal Singh Ward No. 5- Bakhtawarpur Janta Devi Ward No. 67- Sangam Park Sushil Ward No. 106- Janak Puri West Urmila Chawla Ward No. 188- Abul Fazal Enclave Ariba Khan Ward No. 189- Zakir Nagar Naziya Danish Ward No. 198- Vinod Nagar Ravinder Singh Negi Ward No. 200- Pandav Nagar Yashpal Singh Ward No. 203- Laxmi Nagar Alka Raghav Ward No. 204- Preet Vihar Ramesh Kumar Garg Ward No. 206- Anand Vihar Monika Pant Ward No. 208- Anarkali Meenakshi Sharma Ward No. 210- Geeta Colony Neemaa Bhagat Ward No. 226- Gautam Puri Satya Sharma Ward No. 227- Chauhan Banger Shagufta Chaudhary Ward No. 228- Maujpur Anil Kumar Sharma Ward No. 8- Mukundpur Gulab Singh Ward No. 12- Malka Ganj Rekha Ward No. 16- Azadpur Suman Kumari Ward No. 20- Samaypur Badli Gayatri Yadav Ward No. 23- Rithala Narender Kumar Singh Ward No. 204- Preet Vihar Ramesh Kumar Garg Ward No. 29- Pooth Khurd ANJU DEVI