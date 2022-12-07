topStoriesenglish
Delhi MCD Election 2022: Final list of BJP and CONGRESS winning candidates and wards

Delhi MCD polls 2022: Initial results indicate a close race between the BJP and AAP in the hotly contested MCD elections, which are spread across 250 wards. However, because three of the Congress's selections were cancelled, there are contests for 247 seats. Here is a list of the BJP's and Congress winning candidates.

Delhi MCD Election 2022: On December 4, all three major political parties fielded candidates in every Delhi constituency in the city's municipal elections. The results are underway, and they will be made public by the end of today, December 8th 2022. This will be the first municipal election held in the national capital after the ward division. This was the first civic election after the fresh delimitation exercise. There were 272 wards in Delhi and three corporations - NDMC, SDMC, and EDMC in Delhi from 2012-2022 that later reunified into an MCD that had formally come into existence on May 22.

Full list of BJP and Congress winning candidates of the MCD election 2022:

WARD BJP winning candidates CONGRESS winning candidates
Ward No. 6- Burari Ashish Tyagi  
Ward No. 13- Mukherjee Nagar Raja Iqbal Singh  
Ward No. 54- Rohini-D Smita  
Ward No. 64- Keshav Puram Yogesh Verma  
Ward No. 65- Ashok Vihar

Poonam Sharma

 
Ward No. 69- Kamla Nagar

Renu Aggarwal

 
Ward No. 106- Janak Puri West Urmila Chawla  
Ward No. 120- Dwarka-B Kamaljeet Sehrawat  
Ward No. 143- Sidhartha Nagar Sonali  
Ward No. 161- Deoli Anita  
Ward No. 174- Sri Niwas Puri Raj Pal Singh  
Ward No. 5- Bakhtawarpur Janta Devi  
Ward No. 67- Sangam Park Sushil  
Ward No. 188- Abul Fazal Enclave   Ariba Khan
Ward No. 189- Zakir Nagar   Naziya Danish
Ward No. 198- Vinod Nagar Ravinder Singh Negi  
Ward No. 200- Pandav Nagar Yashpal Singh  
Ward No. 203- Laxmi Nagar Alka Raghav  
Ward No. 204- Preet Vihar Ramesh Kumar Garg  
Ward No. 206- Anand Vihar Monika Pant  
Ward No. 208- Anarkali Meenakshi Sharma  
Ward No. 210- Geeta Colony Neemaa Bhagat  
Ward No. 226- Gautam Puri Satya Sharma  
Ward No. 227- Chauhan Banger   Shagufta Chaudhary
Ward No. 228- Maujpur Anil Kumar Sharma  
Ward No. 8- Mukundpur Gulab Singh  
Ward No. 12- Malka Ganj Rekha  
Ward No. 16- Azadpur Suman Kumari  
Ward No. 20- Samaypur Badli Gayatri Yadav  
Ward No. 23- Rithala Narender Kumar Singh  
Ward No. 29- Pooth Khurd ANJU DEVI  

 

Ward No. 31- Nangal Thakran BABITA  
Ward No. 38- Prem Nagar NEELA KUMARI  
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

 

