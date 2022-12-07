Delhi MCD Election Results: 'We can get 230 seats as well, IF...': AAP MLA makes BIG claim- WATCH

With the sunrise, the eyes of the whole country are focused on the results of the Delhi Municipal Corporation elections (MCD) today. The counting of votes has started. The trends of election results are coming out from many seats. In such a situation, there is a lot of enthusiasm among the Aam Aadmi Party workers even before the election results are out. Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj made a big claim regarding the victory.

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj said before the election results, 'We are going to get more than 180 seats. If the voter's blessings remain, we can get 230 as well. I think the exit polls are pointing towards the victory of the Aam Aadmi Party."

Let us tell you that even before the trends of the election results came, Aam Aadmi Party had given a new slogan. 'Acche honge 5 saal, MCD mein bhi Kejriwal'. This slogan is visible on a board outside the Aam Aadmi Party office. Whose picture is now viral on social media. Significantly, according to the exit poll figures, AAP is getting the majority. In such a situation, there is an atmosphere of enthusiasm outside AAP's office.

The BJP has been in control of MCD for the last 15 years. In the 2017 elections, the BJP got 181 seats and the Aam Aadmi Party got 48 seats. Whereas, Congress got 31 seats. In the trends, a close fight is going on between BJP and AAP. However, according to the trends, the congress is almost 'Out Of Race' this time.